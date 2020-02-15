Gov't to spend $339.7m on poverty reduction programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government is to spend $339.706 million on the Poverty Reduction Programme IV in the new fiscal year.

As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project seeks to empower residents of volatile communities to achieve their fullest potential and contribute to the attainment of a secure, cohesive and just Jamaican society as outlined in goals one and two of the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the project will commence and complete infrastructure work on 17 sub-projects. These include seven health centres, eight police stations, and two road sections.

As of December 2019, work was completed on the expansion of the Barrett Town All-age School in St James and construction of the Tawes Meadows Community Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine

In addition, 140 people were trained in behavioural change programmes; 200 students in five schools engaged in behaviour modification programmes; 171 tertiary scholarships awarded; internship opportunities provided for 62 beneficiaries; 22 vocational employment internships awarded; and 200 students in 10 schools engaged in academic support programmes.

The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the European Union.

JIS