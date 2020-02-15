Gov't to spend $339.7m on poverty reduction programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government is to spend $339.706 million on the Poverty Reduction Programme IV in the new fiscal year.
As outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the project seeks to empower residents of volatile communities to achieve their fullest potential and contribute to the attainment of a secure, cohesive and just Jamaican society as outlined in goals one and two of the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the project will commence and complete infrastructure work on 17 sub-projects. These include seven health centres, eight police stations, and two road sections.
As of December 2019, work was completed on the expansion of the Barrett Town All-age School in St James and construction of the Tawes Meadows Community Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine
In addition, 140 people were trained in behavioural change programmes; 200 students in five schools engaged in behaviour modification programmes; 171 tertiary scholarships awarded; internship opportunities provided for 62 beneficiaries; 22 vocational employment internships awarded; and 200 students in 10 schools engaged in academic support programmes.
The project is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the European Union.
JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy