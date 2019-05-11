Gov't transport policy incoherent, unworkable — PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party's (PNP) Shadow Minister of Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips is arguing that the “piecemeal plans being implemented by the government in the country's public transport system will surely lead to service decline and economic disaster”.

Phillips, in a statement today, said the almost weekly announcements are incoherent and will not lead to any improvement for both commuters and operators.

He called on the Minister of Transport Robert Montague to sit with him and a team of experts to ensure that the policy initiatives being announced will lead to a better service quality and a fair return for investors in the sector.

The PNP shadow minister said the combination of the opening-up of additional routes and licenses for route taxis, the tripling of late payment fees for licenses and the decline of service of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, have left all stakeholders in the public transport sector in a worse position.

“Unless, there are proper policy development and implementation, the sector is heading to the dark days of the 1980s.

“There is no denying the poor condition of the buses. This cannot be hidden. It is there for all to see that the buses are deteriorating, and there are frequent breakdowns right across the city due to lack of spare parts and scheduled maintenance,” Phillips said.

He again urged the government to lift the hedge tax on fuel so the sector will have added resources to finance improvements needed to ensure a higher standard of service and full compliance with the governing Acts and Regulations.

The shadow minister further noted that in recent discussions with key players in the industry, it was clear that many are hurting and rather than achieving improved standards, the new piecemeal plans are likely to bring about economic disaster, which would ultimately lead to worsening conditions for commuters.

“The minister must listen to the voices in the sector and take the necessary actions, along with his cabinet colleagues, to preserve the gains made in public transport in the last twenty five years,” Phillips said.