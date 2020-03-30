Gov't urged to ensure healthcare workers have adequate protective equipment
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) is calling on the Government to ensure that adequate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPEs) are available to the healthcare workers on the frontline.
This follows recent reports that the first health care worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We wish the individual a speedy recovery. This healthcare worker is in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” the association said in a release.
“This underscores the risks and challenges being faced by healthcare workers. We commend and thank the healthcare team for the efforts being made at this time of crisis. We urge the team to stay strong,” it continued.
The MAJ noted that healthcare workers must adhere to standard infection prevention and control (IPC) practices as they care for patients with suspected infectious diseases.
With suspected respiratory diseases, the MAJ said this must include the use of PPEs.
The association also further encouraged the workers to follow and obey the guidelines provided by the Government.
