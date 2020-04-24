Gov't urged to increase grant allocation for persons with disabilities
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition Spokesman on Social Security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris says the Government should increase the allocation for the Economic Empowerment Grant (EEG) that is assigned to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) on an annual basis.
In a statement, Morris said the COVID-19 crisis has placed persons with disabilities in a precarious economic situation.
“There is, therefore, an urgent need for more funds to be allocated to the JCPD so that they can reach more persons with disabilities in establishing their own business,” he noted.
The spokesman said each year the Government allocates approximately $10 million for EEGs to the JCPD for persons with disabilities to engage in self-employment activities.
“This is woefully inadequate to reach the approximately 400,000 persons with disabilities in the island.
“Persons with disabilities are most likely to be further marginalised as a result of the fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic. They will, therefore, need resources to get them involved in meaningful economic activities and be a part of the recovery efforts of the country in the post-COVID-19 environment,” he reasoned.
Morris is calling for an additional $20 million to be allocated to the JCPD for the Economic Empowerment Grant for 2020-2021.
According to the spokesman, data suggests that approximately 90 per cent of persons with disabilities in Jamaica are unemployed. The EEG provides up to $150,000 in grant funding for a person with a disability to start his or her own business.
