Gov't working towards safe resumption of sports

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that a series of meetings will be held with the country's sporting associations to determine when the various sports disciplines can resume some of their activities.

The announcement follows a meeting between Grange and the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, along with their respective technical teams on Monday, where both ministers highlighted the importance of the safe resumption of sports.

“Sports are critical for physical and mental well-being and must be considered as part of the approach to improving the wellness of Jamaicans,” Grange said.

For his part, Dr Tufton indicated that he is sensitive to the concerns of the sports sector.

“We now must work assiduously to finalise the best set of business processes and protocols to enable the safe return of sports,” he said.

According to the ministry, the following decisions were taken at the meeting:

*All requests for training and sport competitions or events must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport for review;

*Clubs, affiliates and event organisers must submit their requests to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through their national governing body; and

*The Ministry of Health and Wellness will provide technical support and guidance to and grant approval of the proposals recommended and submitted through and by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The ministry said a draft framework has already been prepared and the technical teams from both ministries will meet tomorrow to advance the road map for implementing the safe return of sports. Thereafter, the ministry said a series of scheduled meetings will be held between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the sporting associations.