GraceKennedy Foundation donates laptops to tertiary students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — GraceKennedy (GK) Foundation has donated laptops, valued at over $1 million, to seven tertiary students, who are part of its scholarship programme.

The laptops were given to the students during a handover ceremony last Wednesday at the GK headquarters in downtown Kingston.

CEO of the GraceKennedy Foundation, Caroline Mahfood, said “the foundation is invested in the holistic development of our GK scholars. When we award a student a scholarship, the support from GKF doesn't end there.”

“We also ensure they have all the necessary tools to pursue their education. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic moved most university classes online, and students without Internet enabled devices for school have been at a significant disadvantage when it comes to participating in online classes. We are happy to have been able to provide this much needed equipment for our scholars so that they can excel in their studies,” she added.

The foundation added that this donation comes on the heels of GraceKennedy's second donation of laptops and tablets under its GK Cares Tools for School programme, which saw 213 internet-enabled devices valued at over $5 million being donated to Jamaican tertiary students ahead of the new semester in January.

During the handover of the laptops, GraceKennedy/Immaculate Conception High scholar, Alexis Williams expressed her gratitude, “I honestly wouldn't have been where I am today if it wasn't for all the Foundation has done for me. I have somewhere to live, and I don't have to struggle anymore with my desktop computer.

Last year, the foundation said it awarded 90 scholarships valued at over $21 million, to tertiary students at the University of the West Indies, University of Technology Jamaica, Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts and Caribbean Maritime University.