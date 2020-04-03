Grace Foods provide meals for security personnel working during COVID-19 crisis
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police officers working at quarantine facilities in the Corn Piece community in Hayes, Clarendon, as well as, to officers assigned to some zones of special operations (ZOSOs) and states of emergency (SOE) are now benefiting from daily provision of 100 meals and beverages courtesy of Grace Foods.
The initiative was launched on March 30 to assist frontline workers during the fight against COVID-19.
The company is also providing 100 cases of beverages to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for distribution to soldiers who are also assisting with the COVID-19 containment measures at various locations.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our essential workers. They are on the front line every single day. They work long hours and it's a tough job, and if we can help sustain them to get them through the day, then it's the least we can do,” Grace Foods CEO, Frank James said.
James noted that fresh local produce was being sourced from farmers through Grace Agro- Processors Division (GAP) for inclusion in the meals.
“While we play or part assisting our security forces, we are also assisting the Jamaican farming community, who are experiencing hardships at this time. We're doing what we can to show different sectors that we care, and that we will be able to weather the storm that is COVID-19, together,” he said.
The Grace Foods initiative is one of several implemented by the GraceKennedy Group to assist the nation in alleviating the many challenges currently being experienced.
