Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York postponed to July 2021

NEW YORK, United States — The 2020 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York has been postponed to July 25, 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's staging would have been the 10th anniversary of the event.

“As we continue to experience the COVID-19 Pandemic, the health and safety of our fans, employees, vendors, exhibitors, and our corporate partners are of paramount importance,” stated Richard Lue, Festival Director.

But managing partner, Eddy Edwards advised that “We are currently exploring options with team members sponsor to present an online experience in the coming weeks. Our goal is to showcase segments of the festival, engage our supporters and feature some exciting entertainers.”

Updates will be shared on the event's website at www.jerkfestivalny.com as well as their Facebook and Instagram channels.