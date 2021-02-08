GraceKennedy merging two of its local manufacturing divisions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The GraceKennedy (GK) Group today announced that it is merging two of its local manufacturing divisions.

The merger will see operations at GK Foods & Services' National Processors (Nalpro) being combined with Grace Food Processors Canning (Canning).

The relocation of Nalpro's operations, currently situated in Temple Hall in St Andrew, to Canning at Twickenham Close in Kingston, is projected to take 18 months.

The company said construction is scheduled to begin at Canning in the second quarter of 2021 to accommodate the Nalpro production lines, and the relocation of Nalpro to Canning is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2022.

“The strategic decision to merge the operations of Nalpro and Canning is in keeping with GraceKennedy's objectives to increase exports from 30 per cent to 50 per cent of our manufactured output by 2025, and also significantly increase domestic production,” explained GK Group CEO, Don Wehby.

He further stated: “Manufacturing is a competitive advantage for our food business, and this move will better position GK Foods to maintain operational excellence. We have invested over US$12 million in upgrading our manufacturing facilities over the past five years and we have also added two new plants at Denbigh and Hounslow.

“We will continue to invest in modernising our manufacturing divisions to remain internationally competitive. GK is not only committed to growing our own manufacturing business, but also to making significant contributions to the growth of manufacturing and agro-processing in Jamaica on a whole, which we see as pivotal to national development.”

Nalpro currently manufactures drink crystals, cereals, and dry mixes for soups; while Canning produces canned vegetables, sauces, and beverages, including Grace Tomato Ketchup and Tropical Rhythms.