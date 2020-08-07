GraceKennedy opens Jamaica's first cashless all-in-one financial hub

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG) has opened the first cashless financial services store in Jamaica – GK ONE Digital.

The store, located on the ground floor of the GraceKennedy Corporate Headquarters, at 42-56 Harbour Street in downtown Kingston, will operate Mondays to Fridays, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The company said customers will be able to complete transactions using debit or credit cards only, as the store is entirely cashless. Other cashless services offered at the new location include loan applications, the opening of bank accounts, and electronic registration for Western Union's Direct to Bank service.

GraceKennedy said the latest addition to its series of financial service stores also allows customers to access banking, insurance, bill payment, remittances, consumer loans and electronic cambio services - all in one location.

GraceKennedy Group CEO, Don Wehby, expressed pride at the opening of the new GK ONE Digital location, hailing it as the future of financial services.

“We are extremely excited about the added convenience and access to financial services through GK's provision of cutting edge technology and innovation. This is a key component of GK's digital transformation strategy – digitization in the financial services sector is a matter of survival – so this GK ONE Digital store is a critical step in the right direction. The future of financial transactions worldwide is digital, and GK is evolving to meet the needs of our customers. There is more on the horizon, and we are excited about GK's offerings, and the positive impact they will have for our customers,” Wehby said.