Gradual restoration of water supply to Waterloo Rd area today, NWC says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that there will be a gradual restoration of water supply to customers in the Waterloo Road area of St Andrew, having earlier completed repairs to a pipeline break on its distribution network.

Customers can expect to have full restoration of water supply by later today, once the pipelines are completely recharged, the NWC said.

Areas impacted include Waterloo Road and all roads leading off, Upper Waterloo Road and all roads leading off.