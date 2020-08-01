Grand Palladium donates nebulisers to Noel Holmes Hospital

HANOVER, Jamaica— The services provided by the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover have been bolstered with the donation of six nebulisers valued at $120,000 by the Grand Palladium Resort and Spa located at Point in the parish.

CEO of the hospital Carlington McLennon expressed appreciation for the gift, noting that the nebulisers will come in handy.

"With COVID-19 being a respiratory sickness to some extent, it will definitely come in handy in assisting us with treating the patients at Noel Holmes Hospital," said McLennon.

The six machines will add to another six that the hospital currently has in operation following a donation of two last year by the hotel.

Matron Jillian Mason Quarrie, the director of nursing services at the facility, said the recent donation by the hotel will greatly reduce the waiting time for asthmatic patients.

"We have quite a few asthmatics that come as well and so the wait time for the asthmatics will be greatly reduced. And so, we are really, really grateful for the donation that will improve the stock of machines that we have and will improve the service that we can give to the patient,” said Mason Quarrie.

General manager of the hotel, Enrico Pezzoli, said the donation forms part of the continuing partnerships between the hotel and the health sector in Hanover, which has been servicing the hotel's staff and guests.

"We [management and the hotel's staff association] sat down and decided what was important at this moment, and after consultation with the doctors and parties, we decided to go ahead with these nebulisers which I think at this moment is important for the hospital to have," expressed Pezzoli.

Leroy Peart, president of hotel's staff association, noted that despite the hotel currently operating at low occupancy levels, a decision was taken to reach out to the community, in particular the health sector.

"This is truly a tremendous gesture on our part at this time…the hotel is running at very low occupancy, and at the same time, notwithstanding that, we took the decision to reach out to the communities, in particular, the health sector to make this presentation. It shows corporate consciousness on our part," expressed Peart.

Anthony Lewis