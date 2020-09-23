Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in Breonna Taylor death

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police here.

The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison to a judge in Louisville today.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

Protesters across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other Black people killed by police in recent months.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Walker told police he heard knocking but didn't know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defence.

On September 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.