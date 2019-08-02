Grandmother, toddler killed in St Elizabeth fire

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 73-year-old woman and her two-year-old granddaughter died when their home was destroyed by fire at Leeds, three miles south of Santa Cruz, Friday afternoon, police say.

The victims have been identified as Pearle Heath and her granddaughter Shanquanna Ennis.

The tragedy occurred at about 3:00pm, police say. There is uncertainty as to how the fire started but the police do not suspect foul play.

There is speculation that Heath may have gone to sleep, leaving a cooking fire going.