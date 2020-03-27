Grange: Bob Andy's passing a great loss

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says the passing of Jamaican Reggae icon Bob Andy “is a great loss for Jamaica”.

Andy, who was born Keith Anderson, passed away this morning at age 76.

“I am very sad to hear of Bob Andy's passing. I knew he had been unwell, but I was praying for his recovery,” Grange said.

“Bob Andy was easily among the best songwriters Jamaica has ever produced. He leaves a legacy of some of the greatest hits including the classic, 'I've Got to go Back Home' and 'Fire Burning'. I have been a big fan of Bob Andy's music. His writing was superb. Nobody could write songs like him,” she continued.

“Bob Andy lived a long, creative life during which he's been a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and actor,” the minister added.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to his fans, colleagues, friends and family — especially his children Bobby, Bianka and Shamori. We all mourn the passing of a truly remarkable man.”