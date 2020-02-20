Grange Hill High School engages unattached youth through National Programme

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Sixty-Seven young people under the National Unattached Youth Programme (NUYP) were this morning presented with diplomas from the Grange Hill High School and certificates of qualification from HEART Trust NTA.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, while addressing the 50th graduating class at the Grange Hill New Testament Church of God in Westmoreland, noted that males ages 15 to 25 are primary targets for gang recruitment and other peer-influenced illegal activities.

“An increase in gang violence across our society has emerged as a major social and security concern. While the security forces are confronting this issue operationally, the Government has been putting in place programmes and initiatives to give opportunity to our young people,” Chang said.

The minister argued that the stark transition into alternative economic activities in Westmoreland could have been impacted by a decline in sugar production.

“For so many of our young people, difficult life circumstances have eroded their ability to hope, to dream and to set legitimate life goals. Our response as Government, has been to provide alternatives and opportunities, for our young people to be the best future leaders of Jamaica,” he added.

He pointed out that through initiatives such as the NUYP, and the Housing, Opportunity, Production, Employment Programme (HOPE), the Government targets vulnerable youth and provides them with opportunity to learn a skill, become certified and experience the formal world of work.

The minister added that the Government is equipping young people “with life skills and professional competencies that can propel them to be the best and most accomplished version of themselves”.

Meanwhile, the school administration said graduates and NUYP participants were purposefully prepared to become courageous leaders, thoughtful collaborators, committed to transforming others to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business.

Principal of the Grange Hill High School, Errol Stewart, noted that it is important to highlight that this 50th graduating batch not only comprises regular day students, but also the NUYP and the Career Advancement Programme.

“We proudly celebrate and embrace your achievements that will no doubt transition from school and community into country and beyond,” Stewart said.

Since 2018, NUYP has been operating in Western Westmoreland. The programme trains disengaged, unattached and idle youth with skills in plumbing, electrical installation and hospitality. Trainees are also exposed to basic mathematics, english language, personal development, entrepreneurship, resume writing and information technology, under the programme.