Grange Hill churches unite to offer COVID-19 relief

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Churches in Grange Hill, Westmoreland have united and have answered the call to support the vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past week, the group has been delivering care packages and hot meals to scores of residents within the community.

Pastor Delgardo Black of the Grange Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church pointed out that the initiative was hatched by the Ministerial Fraternity in Grange Hill, which is ecumenical, and includes churches in the community.

“We had a meeting recently with about eight of us [churches] and some other community members. It came up that it would be good with what is happening now with the COVID-19 situation that we could pull together as a body in the church and as the Ministerial Fraternity in Grange Hill, and look about some food,” said Pastor Black.

Dr [Wykeham] McNeill [Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western] provided the food and we would have prepared and distributed it [in the communities]. So that's exactly what we are doing right now.”

The initiative is being undertaken by the Grange Hill Social Outreach Programme, under the theme: 'Living by Giving.'

“The persons who will be benefitting are the shut-ins, street people, the elderly. We are going to bring it [care packages] and hot meals to them, rather than have them come to us, especially at this time, so that we can prevent the spread of the virus amongst those who are vulnerable,” Pastor Black told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Dr McNeill thanked the churches for playing their part in the distribution of the care packages and meals.

“The truth of the matter is we have to understand that we have people who are suffering. They are at home and they are looking out to the church and the member of parliament,” he argued.

“There are many who believe that there must be a separation between the church and the state, I am not one of them. I have found that working with my churches is one of the best things we can do. I am hoping that we can just build on it.”

Dr McNeill stressed that there should be no hugs during the distribution process.

“There is a tendency where you want to hug…. but maintain the distance, for those who are tending to the vulnerable, let's ensure we protect them,” he urged.

Rosalee Wood