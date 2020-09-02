Grange announces $26 million support for sport sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the sports sector is set to receive a $26-million boost to help off-set the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released today, the minister said all 12 clubs in the football Premier League will benefit from grants.

“Through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), each of the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) clubs will receive a one-time grant of $500,000 to provide assistance to the players and staff and to off-set administrative costs. The PLCA itself will receive a similar grant of $500,000 towards its administrative expenses,” Grange said.

She noted that this was in keeping with the Government's commitment to provide support for sport practitioners during the COVID-19 crisis.

“With only a few sporting disciplines being granted approval to return to play under very strict protocols, I am aware that the sector has lost significant revenue as a result of the many cancellations of sporting events,” the minister said.

She added that the sector will also receive "small, one-off" compassionate, professional athlete and general athlete grants through collaboration between the sports ministry and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

“This is being done concurrently with the establishment of the Athlete Registry to allow for the funding to be administered in a streamlined manner. The Athlete Registry will assist in decision-making in the development of policy and support the National Results Framework and Monitoring & Evaluation System,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Grange urged sportsmen and women to take precaution as the country records more positive cases of COVID-19.

“Remain physically active, exercise, keep your fitness level up, but do so safely. We all must play our part in keeping ourselves and our families safe,” she said.

Registration information can be accessed by emailing sporte-registry@mcges.gov.jm. Further details with respect to the application process will be published on the ministry's website: www.mcges.gov.jm, Grange said.