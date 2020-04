Grange announces COVID-19 telethon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, will launch a fund-raising initiative dubbed 'Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand' towards providing additional resources to health services in the wake of COVID-19.

The initiative will be launched during a live online performance by Jamaican singer, Christopher Martin, on Sunday, April 5 beginning at 7:00 pm.

The initiative is a joint effort of the ministries of Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ministry said the telethon will be a six-hour live event, featuring performances by some of Jamaica's leading artistes, which will be streamed live on the VP Records YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/VPRecords).

The feed will also be rotated across various regions of the world so that all members of the Diaspora, and other well-wishers will be able to view and make donations, the ministry said.

Grange noted that proceeds from Telethon Jamaica will be used to provide “much-needed additional resources for our health services including ventilators in hospitals and personal protective equipment for frontline staff”.

The minister also thanked members of the entertainment fraternity who have willingly agreed to participate in Telethon Jamaica.

“We have always been able to rely on our artistes in times of crises; and I am really grateful for the way they have been responding to our invitation to participate in this life-saving effort,” she said.

According to the ministry, 'Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand' was inspired by the new single of the Jamaican Reggae singer, Richie Spice, titled 'Together We Stand'.

The platforms to make donations to 'Telethon Jamaica: Together We Stand' are now open.

To make a donation, visitwww.jatogetherwestand.com or call 1-866-228-8393 toll free from Jamaica, the United States or Canada; or +44 0808 189 6147 from the UK and Europe.