Grange announces arrangements for resumption of sports without spectators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Jamaica has given the go ahead for the resumption of sporting activities on a case-by-case basis.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says provision for the resumption of sporting activities has been included in the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 2) Order, 2021.

“Under the Order, organisers of sports events must first send an application to the director of sports in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. We will review the application to see that it meets the requirements as outlined in this Order and transmit it to the director general of ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management). If the ODPEM is satisfied, after consultation with the Ministry of Health, that the venue is appropriate, and that sanitisation, mask-wearing and distancing protocols will be strictly observed, then the ODPEM will approve the application for the specific training and/or competition to take place at the specified place and time. This is the process and we all must follow this process,” Grange said.

The ministry said the Order mandates that sports events may be held only at venues that are enclosed by perimeter fencing; where there is access to proper sanitary conveniences and at places that are conducive to appropriate security measures.

Grange emphasised that “no spectator will be allowed at sports competitions or training sessions at this time”.

She said each sporting activity must involve “regular cleaning of gear and equipment and the taking of the temperature of all athletes, coaches and officials who must be the only people allowed at the sports event”.

Each person at a sporting event must wear a mask, except when participating in any strenuous activity or water activity, and the person shall change the mask at least every four hours or upon the mask becoming wet, she added.

The ministry said the Order also mandates that there shall be no unnecessary contact between people (such as hugging, high-fives or touching) and personal items such as water bottles or towels shall not be shared.

“I am happy that this new Order has made provision for sporting events. We had been lobbying on behalf of sporting bodies to receive special exemptions for their events to take place. Now that the Order has made provision for sports events, I am asking those sports bodies including the JAAA (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association), boxing, swimming and others to resubmit their applications — no longer asking for exemption, but to stage their events, including training sessions, under the provisions of this new Order. You can't just resume training or hold a competition. You must follow the process and get approval,” the minister said.

Grange urged sports officials and athletes to become familiar with the rules for the resumption of sports and to follow them scrupulously as they are designed to keep everyone safe.

She said there will be consequences where the rules are not followed.

“I emphasise that the process must be followed. Only one entity has the authority to give approval for sports events, including training sessions. Where there is a breach, we will take action. In this regard, we are looking into the circumstances surrounding the calling up of the JFF (Jamaica Football Federation) training camp in Mona,” Grange said.