Grange announces members of National Council on Reparations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced the appointment of the National Council on Reparations for the period 29 July, 2019 to 28 July, 2022.
Grange said that the Council is tasked with formulating strategies to claim, secure and dispense reparations due to the people of Jamaica for the transatlantic slave trade, a statement from the ministry said today.
The Council, which is chaired by Laleta Davis-Mattis, includes a diverse membership that possesses the requisite skills to advance the argument of Reparation for the people of Jamaica, the ministry statement added.
The members are drawn from the legal fraternity, academia, the Rastafari Community, civil society, the Church and the public sector. The Council will advise the government on matters related to reparatory justice.
The National Council on Reparations members are:
- Laleta Davis-Mattis (Chairperson)
- Bert Samuels (Deputy Chairman)
- Professor Verene Shepherd
- Frank Phipps, QC
- Lord Anthony Gifford, QC
- Dr Jahlani Niaah
- Professor Rupert Lewis
- Mr. Steven Golding
- Michael Barnett
- Professor Clinton Hutton
- Donald Roberts, CD
- Michael Holgate
- Ras Lanceroy Ho-Shing
- Vivian Crawford
- Jo-Anne Archibald
- Pastor Bruce A Fletcher
- Reverend Stephen Jennings, PhD
- Dr Winsome Gordon
- Lorraine Williams Tafari
- Tamika Peart, PhD
