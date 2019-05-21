Grange awarded for gender work

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is this year's recipient of the coveted DUSUSU Award in the Gender Minister category.

Grange's ministry said the awards are presented annually to a First Lady and a Gender Minister who have shown exemplary work in Gender Development issues.

The award was presented to Grange at her offices in New Kingston by the founder of the DUSUSU Awards, the world renowned girls education advocate Zuriel Oduwole.

Zuriel said Grange was selected because she is “doing a lot in the areas of and in issues surrounding girls education, gender development and teenage pregnancy.”

Zuriel started the awards in 2014 when she was 11 years old to recognise the work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers in Africa.

The ministry said Grange has created history by becoming the first person outside of the African continent to receive the DUSUSU Award.

The minister said she was honoured to receive the award from young Zuriel, pledging to continue working towards the empowerment, protection and education of girls.

Previous recipients of DUSUSU Awards have included Ministers of Gender Affairs in Mauritius, Ghana and Rwanda.