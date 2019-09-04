Grange calls entertainment industry leaders to discuss response to Bahamas devastation
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has called a meeting with leaders in the local entertainment industry to develop a strategy to assist people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
In a statement today, Grange said that she was “moved to tears by images of the devastation in the Bahamas, and we must help in every way that we can.”
Several leaders in the entertainment industry are slated to attend the meeting at the minister's office in New Kingston today, September 4, starting at 6:00 pm.
“I will sit with members of the industry and together we will come up with the best response to the devastation in the Bahamas,” said Grange, adding that she's confident the local entertainment industry will respond to the situation.
Grange has reportedly pledged Jamaica's assistance in communications with the head of the Gender Bureau in the Bahamas, Jacinta Higgs.
The minister also said she has reached out to the Bahamian Minister with responsibility for Gender and Family Affairs, Frankee Campbell; and the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Lancsha Rolle.
