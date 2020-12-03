Grange calls for priority treatment for small island developing states

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has said that Jamaica is supporting the call for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to be a “global priority” in the next medium term strategy of UNESCO.

Grange, as leader of Jamaica's delegation, addressed the opening plenary of the 210th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in a virtual presentation yesterday.

The next medium term strategy of UNESCO is from 2022 to 2029 and Grange said, “the prospect of crafting new guiding documents brings renewed hope and vision for the organisation.”

She said the inclusion of SIDS as a global priority would realise long held aspirations for recognition of this group of countries within UNESCO and would serve to enhance the relationship with the SIDS globally, including across other international organisations.

The culture minister also reiterated Jamaica's support for maintaining Africa, gender and youth as global priorities; and called for sharp focus also on education with attention to other vital areas such as sports, climate change and artificial intelligence.

“We recognise and value the efforts made in this regard in the recent medium-term strategy,” she said.

Grange welcomed Dr Saadia Sanchez, who replaces Katherine Grigsby as director of the UNESCO Caribbean cluster office in Kingston. Other new assignees are programme specialists in education, social and human science and natural science.

“We offer them our usual Jamaican hospitality and cooperation,” the minister concluded.

Jamaica is one of four Caribbean countries on the 58-member executive board of UNESCO.