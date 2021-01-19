Grange challenges CPTC Board to transform centre for digital age

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has challenged members of the new Board of the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) to modernise and transform the centre to meet the demand for media training and cultural programming in this digital era.

At the first meeting of the new board recently, Grange said, “There is an appetite for Jamaican cultural programming and we must position the CPTC to meet that demand through authentic, high quality productions that reflect our rich culture and heritage.”

Grange challenged the Board to improve the viability of the CPTC towards making it the production base of choice in Jamaica.

“I must commend the previous Board which made good strides in retooling and transforming the CPTC for this new era. It is now your turn to take the baton and build on the successes as we work together to achieve new heights for this agency, the minister said.

The members of the Board of the CPTC are:

Chairman Lenford Salmon (Cultural and Creative Industries Consultant)

Deputy Chairman Delroy Morgan (Administrative Executive)

Elon Parkinson (Marketing Executive)

Shirley McLean-Brown (Chartered Accountant)

Dr Livingston White (Director of Carimac)

Oral McCook (Marketing Executive)

Lennox Turner (Chartered Accountant)

Alex Morrissey (IT Executive)

Oliver Fagan (Media and Communications Specialist)

Yvonne Chin Irving (Media and Communications Lecturer)

Belinda Williams (Banking Executive)

Shaneek Clacken (Attorney-at-Law)

Martin Lewis (Technical Production Consultant)

Lorna Napier, Acting Chief Executive Officer (ex officio)

“Many of you are products of the CPTC. So you know on a personal level the impact that this agency has had on lives, especially for people who could not matriculate to university, but could get training at the CPTC to prepare them for rewarding careers. The CPTC must continue to improve lives and launch careers; and I am charging you with that responsibility,” Grange said during the meeting.

The members have been appointed to serve for three years.