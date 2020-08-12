Grange congratulates Kamala Harris

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated California Senator Kamala Harris on becoming part of United States history with her selection by Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, to be his running mate for the upcoming US elections.

“We in Jamaica are so proud that Mr Biden chose Senator Harris, who is Jamaican-American and the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket in the US,” Grange said.

“We have noted with great admiration her performance record as a lawyer and politician and it was not surprising that as one of the Democratic Party's prominent figures, she became a top contender for running mate, after her own White House campaign ended.

“This daughter of Jamaica serves as another example of what we as a people are capable of achieving.”

Grange said she wished Senator Harris further success on her “historic journey”.