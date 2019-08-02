Grange congratulates Knight Wisdom for Ja's first medal in diving
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is congratulating Yona Knight Wisdom for creating history for Jamaica by winning the country's first ever medal in the sport of diving.
Knight Wisdom won silver in the men's 1M Springboard competition at the at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday, August 1.
“Once again, Jamaica has much to celebrate in sport and our achievements outside of track and field continues to be encouraging,” Grange said.
“Yona himself said his silver medal was a fitting gift for Jamaica on Emancipation Day and on behalf of the nation I wish to thank him for his historic performance.
“Let us wish him further success as he competes in the 3M Springboard tomorrow, August 3, where a victory would earn him automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” the Sport Minister added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy