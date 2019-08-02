Grange congratulates Knight Wisdom for Ja's first medal in diving

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is congratulating Yona Knight Wisdom for creating history for Jamaica by winning the country's first ever medal in the sport of diving.

Knight Wisdom won silver in the men's 1M Springboard competition at the at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, yesterday, August 1.

“Once again, Jamaica has much to celebrate in sport and our achievements outside of track and field continues to be encouraging,” Grange said.

“Yona himself said his silver medal was a fitting gift for Jamaica on Emancipation Day and on behalf of the nation I wish to thank him for his historic performance.

“Let us wish him further success as he competes in the 3M Springboard tomorrow, August 3, where a victory would earn him automatic qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” the Sport Minister added.