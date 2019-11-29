Grange congratulates St Catherine High and JC on 2019 Walker Cup, Manning Cup wins
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, tonight congratulated St Catherine High School and Jamaica College (JC) for their triumphs in the finals of the Walker Cup and Manning Cup competitions held at the National Stadium.
In a 3-2 win this afternoon, St Catherine High School defeated Excelsior High School to claim their first ever hold of the ISSA Walker Cup.
Later in the evening, JC defeated St Andrew Technical High School in a 5-4 penalty win to claim yet another Manning Cup title.
“For St Catherine High, I can imagine how sweet their victory is to them and their supporters, who include Prime Minister Andrew Holness, perhaps their most famous past student. They will be cherishing for a long time their first hold on the Walker Cup,” Grange said.
“For Jamaica College, it is their 30th Manning Cup win and one which came when many doubted the chances of the boys from Old Hope Road,” she added.
“I wish to also congratulate the coaches and other support staff of St Catherine High School and Jamaica College as their school communities celebrate,” Grange said.
