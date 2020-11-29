Grange congratulates new JAAA president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Garth Gayle who was elected president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) yesterday.

Gayle, a former honorary secretary of the JAAA, succeeds Dr Warren Blake who did not seek re-election.

“As I offer congratulations to Garth and the others who were successful in the elections, I must make special mention of Marie Tavares who created history by becoming the first woman to be elected Honorary Secretary of the JAAA. Very well done, Marie,” Grange said.

“I say Jamaica is looking forward to the best performance from the new administration over the next four years, in the best interest of the country's track and field athletes.

“There is a lot to be done to further develop the sport and as the Minister of Sport, I am right here in the middle to give my support to the new administration.

“I am also hoping that with the elections out of the way, all will come together to work together to build on Jamaica's long, proud and wonderful record of performance in track and field,” the minister added.