Grange expresses sadness at passing of veteran guitarist Dalton Browne
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has expressed deep sadness at the passing of musician Dalton Browne.
Browne, who underwent a triple bypass heart surgery on Thursday, died at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday.
“I am deeply saddened by this news,” Grange said.
“Having gone through the surgery we were all hoping and praying that he would have made a full recovery. His passing is a major loss to the music industry,” she added.
“Dalton was one of the most demanded and respected musicians around. His work spread across numerous labels and artistes. This is another major blow for the music industry. He was well-loved by his colleagues and I know that they are hurting, we are all hurting. His family is very close-knit so I know that this must be a very difficult time for them. They are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Browne began his journey in music in the 1970's as part of the Browne Bunch, Jamaica's answer to the Jackson Five. Along with brothers Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards) Cleveland (keyboards) and Danny guitarist they recorded several songs before branching out as independent session musicians and producers.
Browne served as guitarist, background vocalist and musical director for Freddie McGregor's Big Ship outfit for many years.
He co-wrote and co-produced McGregor's entry in this year's Festival Song competition “Tun Up Di Sound”.
“He was a man of great dedication and principle and his presence in the music industry will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time,” Grange said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy