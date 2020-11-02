Grange expresses sadness at passing of veteran guitarist Dalton Browne

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has expressed deep sadness at the passing of musician Dalton Browne.

Browne, who underwent a triple bypass heart surgery on Thursday, died at the University Hospital of the West Indies yesterday.

“I am deeply saddened by this news,” Grange said.

“Having gone through the surgery we were all hoping and praying that he would have made a full recovery. His passing is a major loss to the music industry,” she added.

“Dalton was one of the most demanded and respected musicians around. His work spread across numerous labels and artistes. This is another major blow for the music industry. He was well-loved by his colleagues and I know that they are hurting, we are all hurting. His family is very close-knit so I know that this must be a very difficult time for them. They are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Browne began his journey in music in the 1970's as part of the Browne Bunch, Jamaica's answer to the Jackson Five. Along with brothers Glen (bass), Noel (keyboards) Cleveland (keyboards) and Danny guitarist they recorded several songs before branching out as independent session musicians and producers.

Browne served as guitarist, background vocalist and musical director for Freddie McGregor's Big Ship outfit for many years.

He co-wrote and co-produced McGregor's entry in this year's Festival Song competition “Tun Up Di Sound”.

“He was a man of great dedication and principle and his presence in the music industry will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time,” Grange said.