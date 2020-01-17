Grange hails Russell's performance in BPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Jamaica and West Indies cricketer, Andre Russell, for a “magnificent performance” in the Bangladesh 2019-2020 Premier League, the finals of which was played today.

The ministry said the all-rounder Russell, widely regarded as one of the greatest T-20 players of all time, was the captain of the Rajshahi Royals which defeated the Khulna Tigers in the final, and was also named man of the series and man of the final.

“What more could anyone ask of Andre Russell in this Bangladesh Premier League? The man was magnificent with his power hitting, his effective bowling and his captaincy,” said the sport minister, who recalled that Russell had almost singlehandedly won the semi-final for his team with his “fantastic” batting.

“In celebration with Andre Russell we can also laugh with him when he says, ‘I try to hit the ball out of anyone’s reach,” Grange said.