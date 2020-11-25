Grange hails inspirational Maradona

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she's sad at the news of the passing of football legend Diego Maradona.

“This is a sad day for world football,” Grange said in a statement this afternoon.

“Whether you supported Argentina or not, you have to admit that Diego Maradona was one of the greatest football players the world has ever seen.

“Nobody dribbled like Maradona. Maradona was colourful and gifted and made the game exciting. It was a pleasure to watch him play at every level.”

She said people will recall the 'hand of God' controversy and his personal struggle with substance abuse.

“But I want to focus on his skill that propelled him to make his international debut at age 17; his World Cup glory in 1986; his winning the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000, jointly with another great, Pele; and just the inspiration that he was and will continue to be for football players and fans everywhere.”

Grange said Maradona's passing is a great loss to the world of sports as he inspired an entire generation of youths across the world to be involved in and support football.

It was reported today that Maradona, who inspired Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in 1986, died of a heart attack. He was 60.