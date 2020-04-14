Grange hails late Freddie Green
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has extended condolences to family and friends of former sports administrator and athlete, Freddie Green, who passed away late Sunday evening at the age of 88.
Grange described the former general secretary of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association as one of the finest athletes and sports administrators Jamaica has produced.
The minister said: “Freddie Green was a kind and affable man. He was a sports man through and through. He was an outstanding athlete from his high days when he represented Kingston College in three disciplines — football, cricket and track and field — helping them to win national titles in all three.
"Later he became a teacher of physical education, a football coach, Director of Sports at the University of the West Indies, General Secretary of ISSA for more than 30 years, and IAAF track official. And he also found time to represent Jamaica in volleyball. Freddie served sports faithfully throughout his life and is one of the finest athletes and sports administrators Jamaica has produced.”
