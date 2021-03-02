Grange hails reggae icon Bunny Wailer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed Jamaican music icon Bunny Wailer as one of the pioneers and standard-bearers of reggae music.

The legendary singer, whose given name is Neville O'Riley Livingstone, passed away this morning at Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston. He had been in hospital since December 2020.

“We mourn the passing of this outstanding singer, songwriter and percussionist and celebrate his life and many accomplishments.

“We remain grateful for the role that Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of Reggae music across the world,” Grange said in a statement this morning.

Bunny Wailer was the last surviving member of The Wailers after Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.

“We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, took Reggae music to the four corners of the earth,” Grange added.

Bunny Wailer was awarded Jamaica's fourth highest honour, the Order of the Merit in 2017.