Grange hails reggae icon Bunny Wailer
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed Jamaican music icon Bunny Wailer as one of the pioneers and standard-bearers of reggae music.
The legendary singer, whose given name is Neville O'Riley Livingstone, passed away this morning at Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston. He had been in hospital since December 2020.
“We mourn the passing of this outstanding singer, songwriter and percussionist and celebrate his life and many accomplishments.
“We remain grateful for the role that Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of Reggae music across the world,” Grange said in a statement this morning.
Bunny Wailer was the last surviving member of The Wailers after Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
“We remember with great pride how Bunny, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, took Reggae music to the four corners of the earth,” Grange added.
Bunny Wailer was awarded Jamaica's fourth highest honour, the Order of the Merit in 2017.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy