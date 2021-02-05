Grange hails reopening of sports sector, says entertainment discussions continue
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed the finalisation of arrangements for the safe reopening of sport in Jamaica.
Grange said the protocols were agreed in discussions involving herself, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, and the technical teams of the three ministries and later finalised by the Cabinet.
“All three ministries worked diligently on developing the arrangements for the resumption of sports and we continue to work on protocols for the safe reopening of the wider entertainment sector,” Grange said.
According to Minister Grange, “we will closely observe how well the protocols for sports are working and will make changes where necessary”.
“Now that we have reopened sports for training, time trials and such types of events without spectators, we are in a position to expedite the arrangements for the safe resumption of the wider entertainment sector with the input of industry stakeholders,” the minister said.
In the meantime, the ministry said it continues to provide special grants to the most vulnerable members of the culture and entertainment sector who have been unable to earn as a result of the necessary measures implemented to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Recipients of the special grants will have to be registered on the e-Registry (entertainment registry) and must not have already received payments under the CARE programme.
Culture and entertainment practitioners may sign up to the e-Registry at
https://www.mcges.gov.jm/eregistry/registration.
"I encourage our culture and entertainment practitioners to ensure that they are registered on the e-Registry to access the special grants which are to assist in alleviating the hardships that they have endured in this very tough year,” Grange said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy