Grange heads Jamaican delegation to CARIFESTA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is leading Jamaica's delegation to CARIFESTA which begins today in Trinidad and Tobago.

Grange said that CARIFESTA [Caribbean Festival of the Arts] — the largest cultural and artistic event to be staged in the Caribbean — presents an opportunity for Jamaican creative individuals to market their products and services.

“This year, Jamaica is sending one of the biggest delegations ever to CARIFESTA, 168 people including artisans, fashion designers, writers and publishers, dance companies, theatre groups, and gospel performer Kevin Downswell,” the minister said.

The Ministry is said to have facilitated Jamaica's participation in CARIFESTA 2019 through financial support for 73 performers in the delegation.

Grange noted that it was important for the Ministry to help finance the delegation especially after the tremendous success of Jamaica's delegation to the last CARIFESTA two years ago.

“In 2017, Jamaica's delegation to CARIFESTA in Barbados, which numbered approximately 50 members, benefitted tremendously from the business opportunities generated by their participation. I am pleased to demonstrate the full support of the Government again, as we did in 2017,” said Grange.

“We are the Mecca of creativity and we are determined to monetise our creativity for larger income flows to practitioners, and facilitating the participation of Jamaican creatives in activities such as CARIFESTA helps us to achieve our objective,” she added.

CARIFESTA XIV will be held from August 16 to 25 under the theme Connect, Share, Invest.