Grange heads Jamaican delegation to CARIFESTA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is leading Jamaica's delegation to CARIFESTA which begins today in Trinidad and Tobago.
Grange said that CARIFESTA [Caribbean Festival of the Arts] — the largest cultural and artistic event to be staged in the Caribbean — presents an opportunity for Jamaican creative individuals to market their products and services.
“This year, Jamaica is sending one of the biggest delegations ever to CARIFESTA, 168 people including artisans, fashion designers, writers and publishers, dance companies, theatre groups, and gospel performer Kevin Downswell,” the minister said.
The Ministry is said to have facilitated Jamaica's participation in CARIFESTA 2019 through financial support for 73 performers in the delegation.
Grange noted that it was important for the Ministry to help finance the delegation especially after the tremendous success of Jamaica's delegation to the last CARIFESTA two years ago.
“In 2017, Jamaica's delegation to CARIFESTA in Barbados, which numbered approximately 50 members, benefitted tremendously from the business opportunities generated by their participation. I am pleased to demonstrate the full support of the Government again, as we did in 2017,” said Grange.
“We are the Mecca of creativity and we are determined to monetise our creativity for larger income flows to practitioners, and facilitating the participation of Jamaican creatives in activities such as CARIFESTA helps us to achieve our objective,” she added.
CARIFESTA XIV will be held from August 16 to 25 under the theme Connect, Share, Invest.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy