Grange meets entertainment industry players on Noise Abatement Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to discuss several areas of concern, including provisions of the Noise Abatement Act.

Grange discussed some proposals to amend the Noise Abatement Act to enhance the social and economic value of entertainment in national development, the culture ministry said in a release today.

According to the ministry, Grange told the stakeholders that in discussion with the Minister of National Security (who has responsibility for the Noise Abatement Act) she has put forward proposals regarding the days and hours that would be approved for entertainment events, extension of hours, the establishment of entertainment zones, and other relevant matters.

“I am advocating for a well reasoned and fair approach that allows for good order and sustainable management of entertainment as an industry and an economic driver. Amending the legislation and the development of entertainment zones will make a difference in arriving at a solution,” Grange said.

The minister added that while the discussions on amending the legislation are progressing, she is also “working hard to find solutions to address the ongoing conflict between the police and the Dancehall fraternity, including sound system operators”.