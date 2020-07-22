Grange mourns Highland “Dobby” Dobson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange today expressed sadness at the passing of Highland “Dobby” Dobson.

Dobson, best known for the 1967 hit song, I Am A Loving Pauper, died yesterday at age 78 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, reportedly from complications related to COVID-19.

In a statement, the minister said, “Dobby Dobson, who people called the “Loving Pauper” which was the title of his singular hit song, got involved in music from his schoolboy days and was outstanding as a member of the Kingston College Choir.”

“He progressed to become one of Jamaica's most popular exponents of Rocksteady music and became a producer of note at the same time, Grange added. Dobson was awarded the Order of Distinction for his contribution to Jamaican music.

"He will be greatly missed by us all and I wish to express condolences to his relatives, friends and associates,” the minister said.

“May his soul rest in peace.”