Grange mourns Observer photographer Bryan Cummings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of the outstanding Jamaican photographer, Bryan Cummings.

Cummings, the Photo Editor at the Jamaica Observer newspaper, passed away last evening at the age of 56.

“I wish to express condolences to the family and friends of Bryan Cummings who now mourn the passing of a truly outstanding photographer. Bryan was blessed with that eye that all great photographers possess,” Grange said in a statement.

“His enduring legacy will be his work in sport where, through his photographs, he told the story of a glorious period in Jamaica sport, particularly track and field,” she added.

“He was a well respected photographer and editor, a kind and personable man, and I want us to hold up his family and friends in our prayers at this time,” Grange said.