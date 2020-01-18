Grange mourns outstanding dancer, Barry Moncrieffe

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of prominent dancer and choreographer, Barry Moncrieffe.

Grange said that Moncrieffe was “one of the finest male dancers we'll ever see.”

Moncrieffe died yesterday after a battle with cancer.

“I am very sad to receive news of Barry Moncrieffe's passing, only a few weeks after we celebrated his 78th birthday at the end of December,” Grange said in a tribute.

“Uncle Barry, as many of us called him, was one of the foremost figures in dance in Jamaica. He gave 55 years of unbroken service to the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica through various roles as dancer, choreographer and artistic director. He was a central figure in establishing and developing the artistic style and sustainability of the company,” the minister added.

Moncrieffe also served as a dance teacher at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and has been a role model for, and an inspiration to several of Jamaica's outstanding dancers.

He was also involved in the fashion industry and was famous for mixing black, white and red to create stunning pieces.

Moncrieffe has been honoured with the Musgrave Silver award by the Institute of Jamaica and was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

“Barry Moncrieffe served well and we will miss him. I offer sincerest condolences to his family, his friends and his colleagues,” said Grange.