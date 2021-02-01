Grange outraged at killing of woman in church

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed shock and outrage at the killing of a woman during a church service in Falmouth, Trelawny yesterday morning.

Police reports indicate that 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church when a man, posing as a member of the congregation, shot her several times before escaping in a waiting motorcar.

Lowe-Garwood, a bank manager, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“The horrific circumstances of the killing of the woman in her church should serve as a wake up call for all Jamaicans. The entire country must now get involved in efforts to end crime and violence as it requires all of us to end the violence; and it will take all of us to defend Jamaica against the criminals,” Grange said.

Grange urged anyone with information about the murder to report it to the police.