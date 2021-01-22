Grange pays tribute to Nasralla
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the death of the Jamaican music entrepreneur and impresario, Ronnie Nasralla.
Nasralla died in Atlanta, Georgia on January 20. He was 90 years old. He had been ill for some time.
She said Nasralla was an important figure in the export of Jamaican music in the 1960's as a key player in the country's participation in the World's Fair.
“Ronnie played a great role in the development of music in this country. He was one of the people behind the scenes who made things happen and changed the course of our culture. He will be missed,” Grange said.
Through former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga, Nasralla was introduced to artiste management in the early 1960s, going on to manage Byron Lee and the Dragonaires as well as The Blues Busters and The Maytals.
Nasralla produced tracks by The Blues Busters and The Maytals including "It's You" and “Daddy".
He also worked in the public relations and advertising industry, setting up Nasralla Promotions Limited and organised events such as the Negril Music Festival.
He was conferred with the Order of Distinction in 2013.
