Grange pays tribute to Pat Kelly

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is expressing sadness at the passing of renowned Jamaican singer Pat Kelly.

“I feel a deep sense of personal loss at the passing of Pat Kelly. He and I go back a long way to our days at Chocomo Lawn, a place where so many of our artistes and musicians got their start, thanks to Edward Seaga,” Grange said .

“I was the president of the Victor's Youth Club at Chocomo Lawn and Pat was a member. It was there that he began developing his talent which has seen him become a great Jamaican singer and an outstanding audio engineer.

I have been very proud of his success with The Techniques and in his solo career; and satisfied with his contribution to our music.

I offer sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this time, ”she added