Grange pushes for strengthening governance systems in sport

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has told a Commonwealth ministerial forum on sport that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed gaps in the governance system and institutional arrangements within sports bodies.

Grange said the pandemic revealed the absence of risk management strategies and disaster preparedness plans, adequate record management systems and financial arrangements.

“One of the key strategies going forward must be the strengthening of the governance systems in sport,” the minister said.

She used the opportunity to also update the commonwealth ministerial sport forum on Jamaica's National Stakeholder Network System which, “is an effective mechanism ensuring that all interest groups are engaged, consulted and given the opportunity to influence the strategic direction for sport”.

“From this we have established a formal alliance with the universities and colleges as a technical group of experts in an advisory capacity; we have strengthened relationships amongst the Government entities, the private sector and civil society; and we are conducting training to build capacity and core competencies,” Grange said.

The minister told the forum, held virtually on July 23, that out of concern for the preservation of the mental health and well-being of athletes and other sport personnel, the Government had also acted by giving, “over 90 per cent of all sporting associations and federations financial support; a special allocation was approved for support to our national athletes and other sport personnel and the Jamaica National Health Athletes Insurance Plan provided a cushion for all athletes registered in all national sport programmes”.

She said another priority was the introduction of safeguards in our sport associations, clubs and other sport related programmes.

“Plans are in place for national standardised training and accreditation of all sport related personnel, physical education teachers, coaches, volunteers and others who work consistently with children and vulnerable groups participating in sport,” Grange said.