Grange regrets passing of Pamela McNeil, first director of Women's Centre
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed regret at the passing of Pamela McNeil, the first national director of the Women's Centre which administers the programme for adolescent mothers.
McNeil died on February 6, in Florida where she lived after retirement in 2001.
Grange described McNeil as “a visionary who saw it as her purpose to take an active part in assisting teenage mothers to carry on with their education and realise their dreams.
“It is no wonder then that under the leadership of Pamela McNeil, the programme for adolescent mothers moved from one to seven main centres, and eight outreach stations across the island and gained Foundation status in 1991.
“Pamela McNeil will long be remembered as someone who worked tirelessly to help young women to overcome the setbacks caused by teenage pregnancy,” Grange said.
Grange expressed condolences to McNeil's daughter, Theresa Bryan, and her grandchildren.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy