Grange regrets passing of Pamela McNeil, first director of Women's Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed regret at the passing of Pamela McNeil, the first national director of the Women's Centre which administers the programme for adolescent mothers.

McNeil died on February 6, in Florida where she lived after retirement in 2001.

Grange described McNeil as “a visionary who saw it as her purpose to take an active part in assisting teenage mothers to carry on with their education and realise their dreams.

“It is no wonder then that under the leadership of Pamela McNeil, the programme for adolescent mothers moved from one to seven main centres, and eight outreach stations across the island and gained Foundation status in 1991.

“Pamela McNeil will long be remembered as someone who worked tirelessly to help young women to overcome the setbacks caused by teenage pregnancy,” Grange said.

Grange expressed condolences to McNeil's daughter, Theresa Bryan, and her grandchildren.