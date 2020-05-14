Grange requests probe into cutting of Rasta elder's beard

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, is calling for an investigation into allegations that a Rastafarian elder's beard was cut without his consent while he was a patient at a public hospital.

According to a statement from the ministry, Grange has asked Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton to launch an investigation as it is not Government policy to cut the hair of members of the Rastafari faith who seek medical attention at public facilities.

“It has come to my attention, that the beard of Ras Irie Lion, a Nyabinghi elder, was cut without his consent while he was a patient at the Linstead Public Hospital. This allegation is deeply troubling and I've asked Minister Tufton to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Grange said.

She also wished the Rastafarian elder a speedy recovery and assured that everything will be done to determine what occurred and to bring the matter to resolution.

“My Government has acknowledged the historic discrimination and injustice that Rastafarians have suffered in our country and has taken unprecedented action towards reconciling and resetting the relationship with our Rastafari brothers and sisters. This allegation goes against the new relationship that we are building,” Grange said.

The minister said while she awaits the health ministry's report, her ministry will continue to provide support to Ras Irie Lion through the Cultural Liaison for Rastafari Affairs.