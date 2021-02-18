Grange saddened at Ewart 'U-Roy' Beckford's passing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of veteran DJ Ewart “U-Roy” Beckford.
U-Roy passed away yesterday. He was 78.
In a statement today, Grange said, “I am deeply saddened at news that veteran DJ, U Roy, has made his transition to a higher order.”
“Daddy U Roy earned his crown as 'King of the Dancehall' for the role he played in pioneering the art of 'toasting' on sound system rhythms. His Stur Gav sound system launched the careers of many of Reggae's stars including Charlie Chaplin, Josey Wales and Super Cat.
“Who can forget his 'Wake The Town and Tell the People' and 'Wear You To the Ball' — just two of the songs that will remain forever in the rich legacy of Jamaica's Reggae music culture.
“Let us pause to reflect on the life and musical achievements of this great Jamaican artiste. Daddy U Roy, love you forever,” the minister said.
