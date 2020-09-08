Grange saddened at death of Jeanette Grant-Woodham

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the death of Jeanette Grant-Woodham.

In a statement today, Grange said Jamaica has lost a woman who made an indelible mark on education and politics.

Grant-Woodham holds the distinction of being the first female president of the Senate of Jamaica.

Grange's statement read:

“In the course of her long and distinguished service to the nation, we will recall that Mrs Grant-Woodham was appointed the first principal of the Tivoli Comprehensive High School; she was elected the first female president of the Senate, and was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry.

“Her contribution to education did not stop with her stewardship at the Tivoli Gardens Comprehensive High School, but saw her serving The University of the West Indies, The University of Technology, the Council of Community Colleges, and as executive director of the Jamaican Institute of Management,” she added.

“Another of Mrs Grant-Woodham's outstanding contributions was her commitment to the cause of women's political empowerment. This was exemplified by her active participation in the Jamaica Women's Political Caucus.

“Jeanette Grant-Woodham was a strong woman, one dedicated to giving service of the highest quality and one who demonstrated extraordinary love of country and fellowmen.

“I am happy that I accepted her invitation to be patron of the Jeanette Grant-Woodham Education Foundation to succeed former Prime Minister Edward Seaga. The main focus of the foundation is to stimulate excellence and performance among students in academics, the arts and culture.

“I am committed to keep her legacy alive through the foundation.

“Proud I am that she remained my friend to the end. I kept her abreast of developments and she continued to make suggestions on the way forward.

“I express my deepest sympathy to her son, Omar, sister Marcia, brother, Lennox, other relatives and her friends.

“May her soul rest in peace.”