Grange saddened at passing of Avril Crawford
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed regret at the passing of former Netball Jamaica President, Avril Crawford.
In a statement today, Grange said that Crawford was widely regarded as "one of the major builders of the sport of netball in Jamaica.”
"During her tenure as president of what was then the Jamaica Netball Association, much was accomplished with very little resources,” Grange said.
"The national team made significant progress because of Avril's dedication to the sport and her determination that Jamaica should succeed never mind the odds.”
"On behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Sport, I extend sincere condolences to her family, relatives, associates, and to the netball fraternity in general, the minister said.
"May her soul rest in peace.”
