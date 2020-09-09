Grange saddened by death of Feluke

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Olivia 'Babsy' Grange says she is saddened by the passing of master percussionist and songwriter, Denver 'Feluke' Smith.

"It really breaks my heart. I am saddened that he lost the battle with cancer after fighting like a Trojan against the dreaded disease," said Grange, who managed the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport portfolio.

The percussionist, singer, composer, songwriter and producer, died of stage four colon cancer in Mexico on September 5 at the age of 43.

“Feluke's vast musical talent was on display as he worked with the likes of Jimmy Cliff, Luciano, Stephen Marley, Kymani Marley, Jah Cure and many more while finding time for his own recordings such as Past Tense and Loving Heart.

“I extend sincere condolences to his family and join with many others, including his colleagues in the music fraternity, in paying tribute to Denver Feluke Smith. He left us way too soon but his contribution to Jamaican music will always be with us.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Grange said.