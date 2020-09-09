Grange saddened by death of Feluke
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Olivia 'Babsy' Grange says she is saddened by the passing of master percussionist and songwriter, Denver 'Feluke' Smith.
"It really breaks my heart. I am saddened that he lost the battle with cancer after fighting like a Trojan against the dreaded disease," said Grange, who managed the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport portfolio.
The percussionist, singer, composer, songwriter and producer, died of stage four colon cancer in Mexico on September 5 at the age of 43.
“Feluke's vast musical talent was on display as he worked with the likes of Jimmy Cliff, Luciano, Stephen Marley, Kymani Marley, Jah Cure and many more while finding time for his own recordings such as Past Tense and Loving Heart.
“I extend sincere condolences to his family and join with many others, including his colleagues in the music fraternity, in paying tribute to Denver Feluke Smith. He left us way too soon but his contribution to Jamaican music will always be with us.
“May his soul rest in peace,” Grange said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy